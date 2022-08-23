Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

