Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 297,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 405,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 83,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

