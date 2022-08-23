Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,525,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101,310 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after buying an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 411,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

