Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sleep Number makes up about 1.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 37.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,204. The company has a market capitalization of $954.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $105.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

