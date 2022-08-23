Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,646 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,900,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,002,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,557,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,121,706 shares during the period.

DFAX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

