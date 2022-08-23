ScPrime Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $13,969.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004400 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,921,089 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

