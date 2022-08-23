SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Down 0.9%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 60,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 77,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.