Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Decreased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 42,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,111. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.