Secured MoonRat Token Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $976,625.70 and approximately $13,254.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Trading
