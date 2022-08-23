Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.57.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

