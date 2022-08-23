Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Down 4.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 10,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,210,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.