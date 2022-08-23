SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on S. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $434,000. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 110,229 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 220.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

