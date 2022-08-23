Sentivate One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,303.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $36,303.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,489.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075497 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.