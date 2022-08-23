ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 1.7% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.57% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. 1,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

