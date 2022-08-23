SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 30,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.
SES AI Price Performance
Shares of SES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
