SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 30,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

Shares of SES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

