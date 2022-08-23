Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 198,218 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 38,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,702. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
Newell Brands Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
