Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 198,218 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 38,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,702. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.