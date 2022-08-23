Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 61,979 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,431. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

