Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 47.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 416,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 221,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

