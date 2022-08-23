Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.84 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 467.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 302,652 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 440,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,004. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

