Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,158 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,276,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,316. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

