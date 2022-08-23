Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000. General Electric accounts for 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 127,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.