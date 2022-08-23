Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $841.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $835.41 and a 200-day moving average of $800.11. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

