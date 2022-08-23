Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $6.11 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000. Zendesk accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

