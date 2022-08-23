Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Trading Down 6.6%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Shimao Group Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

About Shimao Group

(Get Rating)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

