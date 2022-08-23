SHPING Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.60 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and $125,299.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

