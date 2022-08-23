SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $18.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.75 or 0.07686291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00159207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00265578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00716910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00626645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

