Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

