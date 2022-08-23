SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.49

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $879.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 87.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,656,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 474.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

