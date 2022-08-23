Sio Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.7% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

