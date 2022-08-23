Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.89

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 407616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slam by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Slam by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

