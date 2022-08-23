Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $97,432.53 and $396.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000198 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.