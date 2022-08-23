Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile



Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

