Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

