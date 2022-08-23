Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.