Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

