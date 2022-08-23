Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.40 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $35.52 or 0.00165047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $12.40 billion and $856.76 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.
Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,251,432 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
