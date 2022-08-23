Somerset Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 8,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,229. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

