Somerset Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,032. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

