SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,584 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DIA traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $329.57. The stock had a trading volume of 140,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,153. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

