SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

