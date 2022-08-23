SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,496 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 553,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,732,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. 351,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,723. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

