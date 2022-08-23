Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $44.15 million and $5.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027750 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00080351 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 903,118,620 coins and its circulating supply is 802,963,560 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

