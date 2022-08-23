StaFi Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, StaFi has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $21.29 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00108323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00250501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.