Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

