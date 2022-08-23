Stephens Boosts Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $27.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

CIVB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.84. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

