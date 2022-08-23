Stephens Boosts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $34.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

