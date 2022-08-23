Steve Ming Lo Sells 8,015 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,015 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $19,797.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,817.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RealReal by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

