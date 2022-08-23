Steven J. Goulart Sells 4,060 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:METGet Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

