Steven J. Goulart Sells 4,060 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

