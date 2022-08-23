Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $94,668.03

Stipend (SPD) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $94,668.03 and $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,573.13 or 1.00098667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00223185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00237196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00053058 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.