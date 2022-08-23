STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 112,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

